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JetBlue and the Florida Panthers Take South Florida Dedication to New Heights with New Aircraft Design on N784JB
4 days ago
JetBlue Airways and the Florida Panthers today unveiled a new special-edition aircraft livery celebrating their expanded partnership and shared South Florida roots. Named “Go Cats Go,” the Airbus A320 (N784JB) brings Panthers colors, logos and team history to the skies while broadly displaying JetBlue’s commitment to Florida.
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