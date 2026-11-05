undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fall Into Flavor: Enjoy South Carolina’s Seasonal Produce
By All Authors,3 days ago
As temperatures cool and leaves change, fall brings a fresh variety of fruits and vegetables to South Carolina. Choosing in-season produce can add color, flavor, and nutrition to meals while offering a chance to enjoy foods grown closer to home. Clemson Extension’s Seasonal Fruit/Veggies in South Carolina guide is a helpful resource for seeing what’s available year-round.