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First-time buyer share inches up as cash purchases hit record
By Liezel Once,4 days ago
The American dream of homeownership is not disappearing — it is simply arriving later, and increasingly on the back of someone else’s wealth. The share of first-time home buyers edged up to 22% in the year to June, narrowly recovering from the record low of 21% set a year earlier, yet the structural barriers to entry remain largely unchanged, according to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) 2026 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.