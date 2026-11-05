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FDA Sets PDUFA Date for Rivoceranib/Camrelizumab Resubmission After Third CRL in Unresectable HCC
4 days ago
The FDA assigned an April 9, 2027, target action date to resubmitted applications for rivoceranib plus camrelizumab in unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has acknowledged the receipt of a resubmission of a new drug application (NDA) for rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as first-line systemic treatment for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to a news release from Elevar Therapeutics.1 The agency assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 9, 2027.