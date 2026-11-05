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The South flexes political power in midterms, sets regional influence in 2028 election
By Stephen FowlerNPR,3 days ago
Tuesday’s dramatic midterm results have transformed the electoral map, ensuring the future path to power for Democrats and Republicans alike must run through the South. Black voter turnout surged in states like Louisiana and Georgia, as Democrats flipped Senate seats in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Mississippi is too close to call.