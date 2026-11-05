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Boil advisory issued for some Worth County PWSD customers following outage
By Ethan Hewett,4 days ago
(Allendale) -- Some Worth County Public Water Supply District customers are under a boil advisory following an outage Thursday morning. Worth County PWSD officials say an outage occurred at the district's Missouri River crossing north of Allendale. Areas affected by the outage and without water include those north and northeast of Allendale.