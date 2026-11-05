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Bad weather can’t be the main cause of Falcons’ ugly defeat
By Allen Strk,3 days ago
The rain may have been a factor, but the Falcons lost for more troubling seasons. After the Falcons’ ugly loss in Tampa Bay, plenty of discussion focused on how the weather affected their performance. A nasty rainstorm affects every team’s play. Look no further than Baker Mayfield, who didn’t complete a pass on three attempts and fumbled multiple times.