undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Camp Snap made a smaller kid-friendly version of its retro digital camcorder
By Andrew Liszewski,4 days ago
Is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid. After introducing new color options for its screen-free CS-8 video camera last month, Camp Snap announced a miniature version today that’s less than half the size of the original. The new CS-8 Mini carries forward the retro design of the larger version that was inspired by Canon and Kodak Super 8mm film cameras from decades ago, but features a smaller grip that’s easier for smaller hands to hold, and a step down in resolution. While the original can capture 4K videos, the Mini’s 1/2.7-inch sensor is limited to 2.7K.