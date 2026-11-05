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PREP IN THEIR STEPS
By Lauren Finney Harden,4 days ago
Samantha Meyer’s Peachie Prep brings athletic wear to girls and tweens!. The U.S. athleisure market is projected to be a $232 billion business by 2033, according to a market report by Grand View Research. Buckhead resident Samantha Meyer found, however, that finding age-appropriate, classic styles for girls was a mammoth feat. So in 2025, she created a line of girls’ and tweens’ athletic wear called Peachie Prep.