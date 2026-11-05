undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HOLIDAY HOSTING
By Nicole Letts,4 days ago
A Buckhead designer offers tips for preparing guest rooms for overnight visitors. For designer Liz Williams of Liz Williams Interiors, the best guest spaces don’t look like posh hotels. They feel lived-in and personal. “I think a collected guest room feels most welcoming, whether it’s family antiques, collected art or a beautiful rug,” she says. Still, making guests feel like family comes down to the details and takes a little planning. Here, Williams shares how she gets her guest room ready for the season, from layered linens to thoughtful bedside touches.