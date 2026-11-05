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MUM’S THE WORD
By Nicole Letts,4 days ago
Spilling secrets about off-menu items at local haunts!. A warm greeting from a hostess. A nod from the bartender. A seat in your favorite server’s section. These are just a few things that can make dinner at your local spot feel like your own version of “Cheers.” Then there’s the next tier for sitting firmly in the know: You are privy to a restaurant’s secret menu. Those insider items are reserved for diners who know what to ask for and when to ask for them. There are more off menu eats around than you might think, and below, we share exactly how to get your forks in them.