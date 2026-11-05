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RICH TRADITION
By Angela Hansberger,4 days ago
BANK BAR CASHES IN ON HOMESTYLE ITALIAN IN BUCKHEAD’S TERMINUS PLAZA!. The building used to hold money, not marinara. The Bank Bar occupies the former retail branch of Atlantic Capital Bank on the ground floor of the Terminus building, its regional offices still in the tower above. Next door to sister restaurant Industry Tavern and inconspicuous from the outside, the room hums with energy. It’s buzzy, a little loud and clearly made for a night out.