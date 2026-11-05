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FRIENDLY COMPETITION
By Nicole Letts,4 days ago
Amateur cooks, local restaurants and top caterers host a food face-off in Dunwoody!. Atlanta Chili Cook-Off returns to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park on Nov. 14. The event will feature more than 50 unique chilis crafted by talented amateur cooks, top local restaurants and premier caterers. Guests can sample unlimited chili and cast their votes to help determine who takes home the People’s Choice Award, and competitors vie for a slice of $5,000 in cash and prizes.