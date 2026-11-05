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SPORTS HEADLINES
By SRN News,2 days ago
(Undated) – Thursday Night Football features an AFC matchup to kick off Week Nine. The Ravens square off against the Jaguars from Baltimore. Sunday brings back an international game. The Bengals and Falcons duel from Madrid. One of the most interesting games on the late Sunday slate takes place in Foxborough between the Patriots and Packers. The nightcap showcases the Bears and Buccaneers battling from Chicago while the week ends on Monday Night Football when the Bills and Vikings tangle in Minneapolis.