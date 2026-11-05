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The ROOT of Rural Health Project Received Funding to Continue Research
By KASU,4 days ago
Various Arkansas groups have been receiving funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program. Jessica Vincent is a professor and extension community and public health outreach specialist with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. Heather Wingo is an extension immunization educator from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. They say funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program will help them with research as part of their ROOT of Rural Health Project.
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