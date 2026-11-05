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Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Soccer
By SRN News,2 days ago
(Lisbon) – Cristiano Ronaldo is calling it a day on his international soccer career. He made the announcement in a video posted on social media Thursday. Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer told his country’s fans, “The day has come to hand back the number seven shirt of the national team that belongs to us all.” Ronaldo finishes his international career with 146 goals and having won the 2016 European championship and two UEFA Nations League trophies. He plans to keep playing at the club level in Saudi Arabia as he tries to reach one-thousand total career goals.