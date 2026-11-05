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Reassessment of school infrastructure plans after voters reject sales tax increases in VA
By SuperTalk News Staff,4 days ago
School divisions across Virginia are reassessing infrastructure plans after voters in 32 of 47 localities rejected a proposed 1% sales tax increase for school construction. In Smyth County, where over 70% of voters opposed the measure, Superintendent Brad Haga faces hard choices regarding $212 million in necessary campus renovations. Washington County confronts a similar $200 million deficit, with officials working to re-engage voters ahead of a rescheduled special election referendum in April 2027.
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