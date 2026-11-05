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JC man facing additional murder charges related to overdose deaths
By SuperTalk News Staff,3 days ago
A Johnson City man faces new murder charges in connection with a pair of fatal drug overdoses four years ago. Police say a Washington County grand jury has indicted forty-one-year-old Lavonti Jeter on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of selling fentanyl. Investigators say Jeter supplied the lethal drugs that caused the deaths of two people in Johnson City back in July of 2022. Jeter was served with the new charges at the Washington County Detention Center. He was already being held there on a separate murder charge for an unrelated fentanyl death from 2023.
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