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Catholic priest pleads guilty to sex offense at Baltimore Gilman School
By WBFF STAFF,4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Catholic priest has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young boy at Gilman School in Baltimore more than four decades ago. Laurence LaPointe, an 81-year-old man from Putnam, Connecticut, admitted in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Nov. 4, 2026, to a fourth-degree sex offense and common-law assault after an investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. Judge Charles H. Dorsey III sentenced LaPointe to three years in prison, fully suspended and five years of supervised probation.