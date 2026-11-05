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Police seek help finding 83-year-old man
By Katherine Nowicki,4 days ago
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with locating a missing elderly man who was last seen on Tuesday. Authorities say Sparks Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sycamore Glen Drive for a report of a missing elderly man around 3 p.m. on Nov. 4. Officers learned 83-year-old Willis “Bill” Cook left his residence around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.