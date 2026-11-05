undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The 29th Annual Fleming’s Pumpkin Run is revving up for another big year
By Holly Martin,3 days ago
Start your engines, South Jersey! One of the region’s most beloved fall traditions is gearing up for another unforgettable year. The 29th Annual Fleming’s Pumpkin Run is returning to Fleming’s Auto Parts in Egg Harbor Township on Nov. 7, bringing together car enthusiasts, collectors, families and festival-goers for a full day of automotive history and good old-fashioned fun.