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RENT on Stage at UVA Wise
3 days ago
La Vie Bohème! This fall, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) Theater Division stages Jonathan Larson's RENT, the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. Performances will run November 12th-14th at 7 p.m. and November 15th at 2 p.m. on the UVA Wise campus in the Gilliam Center for the Arts Black Box Theater. Tickets are $10 for the public, or free with presentation of UVA Wise ID. Through partnership with the Pro-Art Association, Pro-Art patrons are also free to attend—let the box office know you heard about the show through Pro-Art and you’ll be admitted free! The box office opens one hour prior to the start of each performance. Learn more at proartva.org.