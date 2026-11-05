undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PROGRESSIVE HEALTH OF FAYETTE RECEIVES STATE LICENSE TO OPERATE HOSPITAL, ADVANCES TOWARD REOPENING
By Josh Blaschke,4 days ago
A major step has been taken in reopening the hospital in La Grange. Progressive Health of Fayette announced in a release that it has received its state license to operate the hospital facility, which closed in 2023. Additionally, the hospital has passed inspections for its Emergency Department and Rural Health Clinic and received approval for designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital.
3