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The Pistons go from owning to getting owned in the paint
By Sean Corp,3 days ago
The rim gravity Duren provides is crucial to making this offense hum. During a tumultuous playoff run and a prolonged offseason contract negotiation, Detroit Pistons fans were ready to say goodbye to Jalen Duren. Well, Duren has been out for six of eight games, and it turns out that Duren is the most indispensable member of the Pistons aside from Cade Cunningham.