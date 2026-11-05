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The Wrangler's Biggest Change In Decades Is Coming For The Bronco
By Alina Moore,4 days ago
Jeep just floated the idea that could end one of its oldest traditions. At SEMA 2026 on November 3, Tim Kuniskis, Stellantis's head of American Brands, unveiled the Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept with independent front suspension, then posed a question to the crowd that had nothing to do with the concept itself: should IFS become an option across the entire Wrangler lineup, not just the low-volume SRT model?