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Devils vs. Blues (Nov. 5): Hischier Eyes 500, Projected Lines
By James Nichols,2 days ago
The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center on Military Appreciation Night. They’re coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in which Jack Hughes scored twice and Arseny Gritsyuk scored the shootout winner. The Devils (10-5-0) have won six of their last seven games and five straight at home.