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2 Colorado congressional races are still undecided
By Justin George,4 days ago
Votes in two tight Colorado congressional races continue to be counted and remain too close to call along with the fates of eight statewide ballot measures. It’s unclear when results in those races and several state and local races will be final. New results are rolling in sporadically and are being posted to the secretary of state’s results page. You can follow the results at The Colorado Sun’s election page. The Sun is relying on The Associated Press to call races when enough votes on one side in a contest show a definitive winner.