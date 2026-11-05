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NWSL Play-Off Predictions: The Opta Supercomputer Projections for the 2026 Championship
By Louise Beltrame-BawdenEmily Millen,3 days ago
The 2026 NWSL play-offs have arrived. Who will lift the inaugural Championship title? We provide our Opta supercomputer predictions. The 2026 NWSL Play-offs have arrived, bringing with them another fiercely contested battle for the Championship. Following our end-of-season projections, the Opta supercomputer has, for the first time, simulated the play-off...
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