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Fort Hood shooting victims not memorialized among Global War on Terror casualties
By Patricia Kime,2 days ago
Seventeen years after Army Maj. Nidal Hassan shouted “God is the greatest” in Arabic and opened fire at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Fort Hood, the 12 soldiers and a civilian physician’s assistant who died on Nov. 5, 2009, and the 32 injured, appear on few memorials or databases marking post-9/11 casualties, despite receiving the Purple Heart more than a decade ago.
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