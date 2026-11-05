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Since The 1940s, Boaters Have Pulled Up To Frog Legs And Gator Tail At Swamp House On The St. Johns
4 days ago
Some Florida restaurants have a parking lot. This one has a boat ramp, a marina, and a river that has been delivering hungry guests for generations. Tucked along the St. Johns River in DeBary, a two-story waterside grill has built its name on Florida specialties like gator tail, with live music and a tiki bar to keep the afternoon rolling. Folks arrive by truck, by car, and by pontoon, sometimes still damp from a day on the water.