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November News Briefs
4 days ago
The Mayor’s office issued a statement following the signing of the new city budget last month. In the release, Mayor DaSilva said: “I’ve signed the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget ordinance adopted by the East Providence City Council by a vote of 3-2 during the October 13, 2026, budget workshop. The $209,930,748 budget reflects the administration’s tight fiscal management while also continuing to provide all of the services that East Providence residents expect.”