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Ask Anyone In Florence About A Slaw Dog And They’ll Send You To Trowbridge’s
3 days ago
Some towns have a statue in the square. Florence, Alabama, has a soda counter that has been serving neighbors since 1918. Families pass down their favorite booth the way other families pass down recipes, and folks happily drive 90 minutes just for one afternoon stop. The menu keeps things simple, with hot dogs, chili, sandwiches, shakes, and a fruity ice cream flavor that a great-grandfather dreamed up generations ago.
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