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CAA Football Three Things To Watch - Nov. 7
By Rob Washburn,3 days ago
With three weeks left in the regular season, there are several key games on the Week 10 schedule. First-place Monmouth, which has won six in a row, hosts a North Carolina A&T squad that is on a three-game winning streak. UAlbany rides a four-game winning streak into Bryant, while Stony Brook heads to Campbell with both teams looking to rebound from close losses. Towson visits a Sacred Heart squad that has won its past four CAA contests, Rhode Island and UNH meet for the 100th time and Elon returns home for the first time since Oct. 10 against Hampton.
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