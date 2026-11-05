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GROWING THROUGH IT
By Karina Antenucci,4 days ago
How to talk to kids about puberty. Puberty may be a normal part of growing up, but that doesn’t make it any less strange for kids experiencing it—or parents trying to guide them through it. Changing bodies, new emotions and unfamiliar sensations can raise plenty of questions and concerns. Dr. Toni Kim, founder of LIFE Pediatric Endocrinology in Sandy Springs, explains how parents can make puberty less mysterious, support their children and keep the lines of communication open.