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Grab A Drink At The Bar, Then Order Prime Rib With A Fountain View At This Glam Nevada Supper Club
3 days ago
Most dinners in Las Vegas end when the check arrives. At this one, a performer might ride a motorcycle straight into the dining room before your main course shows up. Somewhere on the Strip, a supper club pairs prime rib and steakhouse classics with singers, dancers, acrobats, and a magician who can pull your chosen number out of thin air. Big windows frame one of the most famous water shows in the country, so the entertainment keeps going even when the stage takes a break.
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