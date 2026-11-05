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CAA Announces 2026 Men's Soccer Major Award Winners
3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (Nov. 5, 2026) – The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) has announced its 2026 Men's Soccer major award winners, highlighted by Elon's Dominik Renz earning Player of the Year honors. Stony Brook's Alex Fleury was selected as Midfielder of the Year, while UNCW claimed three of the five major awards. Jake Roberts was named Defender of the Year, Cameron Keay earned Rookie of the Year honors, and Seahawks head coach Aidan Heaney rounded out the major award winners as Coach of the Year.