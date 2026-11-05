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Pittsfield School Committee Hears Considerations for Proposed West Side Build
By Brittany Polito,4 days ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City leaders hope to see a new West Side school in five years, despite knowing that is an ambitious goal. In envisioning a new campus, in addition to the school's population and construction, planners are considering another access road for better traffic flow, a modern library program, and whether there will be an auditorium.