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Rory McIlroy assessed two-stroke penalty for improving lie, cards quadruple bogey in Abu Dhabi
By Golf Channel Staff,2 days ago
Rory McIlroy had one blemish on his scorecard Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. But it was an unsightly one. McIlroy hit his second shot on the par-4 12th through the green and his ball rolled into a valley of thick grass. His third shot trekked to the top of the slope, then traveled back down to his feet.