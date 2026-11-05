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This Budget-Friendly East Oakland Soul Food Spot Fries Chicken And Catfish That California Diners Say Are Worth The Trek
2 days ago
Some people drive all the way from Santa Rosa for a plate of fried catfish. Others order the fried chicken at least once a week and never get tired of it. In East Oakland, one small counter has built a loyal following by keeping its prices low and its fryers busy with food made to order. It is not fancy, and the neighborhood can feel rough around the edges, but the crowds keep coming back anyway.
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