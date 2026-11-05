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Students at 3 Alachua County schools locked down during police response at apartment complex
By Ryan Wyatt TurbevilleChance Sticklen,4 days ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at three Alachua County schools were locked down Thursday while police responded to 911 calls at an apartment complex across the street and reports of shots fired. Alachua police said they received calls about 8:30 a.m. about a fight at the Sherwood Oaks Apartments. Police...
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