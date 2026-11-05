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Carjacking suspects arrested after chase on I-10 in Jackson County, officials say
By WLOX Staff,3 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) — Drivers saw a heavy law enforcement presence along I-10 near Highway 57 in Jackson County Thursday morning as authorities searched for carjacking suspects from Mobile, Alabama. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Mobile County deputies pursued the vehicle into Mississippi. Mobile city...
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