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Charleston man sentenced for battery and shoplifting
By Daniel Woods,4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va – A Charleston man who pleaded guilty to battery and shoplifting earlier this year will serve out his sentence in the South Central Regional Jail. Christian Perkins heard his sentence from Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Thursday. He received a 12-month sentence to be served in jail for one count of battery and a five-dollar fine for one count of shoplifting.
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