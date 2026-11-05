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53 H-2B workers approved for Manufacturing employers at South Dakota worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
4 days ago
There were 53 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Manufacturing with worksites recorded in South Dakota in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. A total of 53 decided workers were counted in USCIS approval and denial decisions for this sector, all of whom were approved for an approval rate of 100%. These approvals covered 4 petitioners named in the data.
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