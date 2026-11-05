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AHLA Announces 2026 HTNG TechOvation Award Winners
3 days ago
In Brief: Award recognizes latest technological innovations advancing the hospitality industry Hotel Shield earns top honor; HPE named first TechOvation EMEA Award winner . The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)/Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) today announced Hotel Shield as the recipient of the 2026 AHLA/HTNG TechOvation Award. Now in its 11th year, the award recognizes innovative technology solutions addressing the hospitality industry’s evolving needs, and the people and companies behind them.