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Hippo Horror ‘Hungry’ Hits Number One on Prime Video
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,2 days ago
The creature feature subgenre regularly churns out low-budget shark attacks and giant snake rampages. However, filmmaker James Nunn takes a far more unexpected approach with his breakout survival thriller Hungry. The aquatic horror movie follows a rampaging, highly territorial hippopotamus as it stalks tourists through the murky Louisiana swamplands. After a quiet theater release earlier this year, the independent feature recently hit home digital platforms, and it’s doing better than most.