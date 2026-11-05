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114 H-2B worker approvals for Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting at Pennsylvania worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
3 days ago
114 H-2B worker approvals were recorded for employers classified in Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting at worksites in Pennsylvania in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS decided 114 workers for these employers, approving all of them for an approval rate of 100%....
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