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218 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Accommodation and Food Services at Maryland worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
4 days ago
There were 218 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Accommodation and Food Services with worksites recorded in Maryland in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. These approvals represented all 218 decided workers in the sector during this period, with an approval rate of 100%. The filings covered 11 petitioners.
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