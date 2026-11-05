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280 H-2B workers approved for Accommodation and Food Services at Arizona worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
3 days ago
There were 280 H-2B worker approvals for employers classified in Accommodation and Food Services with worksites recorded in Arizona in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS approved all 280 decided workers for the sector at these worksites, resulting in a 100% approval rate. The count covers 13 petitioners.
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