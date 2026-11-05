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Zipline Raises $1.5 Billion – with a B – to Expand Drone Delivery Across the U.S.
By Miriam McNabb,2 days ago
New funding values the company at $21.5 billion as Walmart and Uber support plans for a national delivery network. Drone delivery company Zipline has raised $1.5 billion to expand its U.S. operations. The investment values the company at $21.5 billion and will support manufacturing, hiring, and delivery infrastructure. Paradigm, WCM...