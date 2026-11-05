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Week 9 WR/CB Matchups: Drake London, Matthew Golden and More WRs
By Colin McTamany,3 days ago
We got back on track in Week 8 in regard to targeting and avoiding specific wide receiver and cornerback matchups in NFL DFS. Michael Wilson was the big hit of the week finishing as the WR4 after a stretch of poor performances. After a WR12 finish in Week 7, Caleb Douglas was a suggested player to avoid which aged well as he finished as the WR42 in Week 8. There are only two teams on bye in Week 9 so plenty of options for DFS and other fantasy football lineups. With a larger pool of players to consider, let’s dive into which wide receivers are worth targeting and avoiding this week.